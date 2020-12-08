Xintec, ShunSin see robust backend orders

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Backend houses Xintec and ShunSin Technology have both enjoyed strong orders for processing 3D sensing components and 5G power amplifier modules with SiP technology, respectively, with the order momentum to persist through next year, according to industry sources.

TSMC's backend subsidiary Xintec has joined the foundry to benefit significantly from robust sales of iPhone 12 lineup, which is expected to see the largest replacement boom since iPhone 6, the sources said, as it is now responsible for packaging DOE (diffractive optical element) components that are an integral part of both structured-light 3D face ID sensors adopted in all iPhone 12 series and direct-ToF LiDAR devices featured in iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

The number of PA components used in 5G handsets is 2-3 times that for 4G models, and SiP is the main technology to support heterogeneous chips integration into PA modules, making leading OSAT provider ASE Technology and smaller peer ShunSin under Foxconn - both with deep deployments in the SiP segment - in pole position to gain from the upcoming sales boom for 5G handsets, the sources said.

ShunSin has set up a new SiP backend plant in Vietnam to serve its US handset client, with the plant to become operational in 2021, the sources added.

ShunSin has extended its SiP services to other segments beyond handsets, including wearable devices, base stations, and mmWave AiP modules, the sources said, and it will also migrate to the MEMS modules packaging segment and develop advanced FOPLP (fan-out panel level packaging ) technology.