MediaTek announces chipmaking equipment purchases
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Mobile SoC specialist MediaTek has announced over NT$1 billion (US$35 million) worth of fab tools that the fabless chipmaker will spend for its chip production.

MediaTek plans to spend a total of NT$1.62 billion on machinery equipment, which will be rented to foundry Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

MediaTek already spent NT$1.45 billion worth of equipment purchases from Lam Research, Canon and Tokyo Electron, according to a separate TWSE filing.

