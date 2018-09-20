Short lead-time orders to buoy September sales for Taiwan IC designers

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

A pull-in of short lead-time orders for TVs and set-top boxes is set to buoy revenues at Taiwan-based IC design houses in September, according to industry sources.

Companies including MediaTek, Novatek Microelectronics, ALi, Weltrend Semiconductor, Advanced Analog Technology, Leadtrend Technology and Rafael Microelectronics have started seeing chip orders placed by their TV and STB clients pick up in August, said the sources. The orders have remained brisk, and will be driving the chip firms' overall revenue growth in September, the sources indicated.

In addition to mobile SoCs, TV chips have been another driver of MediaTek's revenue growth since August, the sources noted. Shipments of MediaTek's TV chips are expected to see impressive growth in September, the sources said.

Novatek has enjoyed growing shipments of both its display driver IC and TV SoC lines since the third quarter, when the company expects to post a 13-16% sequential increase in revenues, the sources observed.

A pick-up in TV and STB demand has also boosted shipments of STB chip specialist ALi, MCU firm Weltrend, RF IC provider Rafael, and analog chip firms AAT and Leadtrend since August with improvement in their order visibility, according to the sources.