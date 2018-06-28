ALi June revenues to pick up

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Set-top box (STB) solution provider ALi is expected to see its revenues rebound and surge over 50% sequentially in June, according to market watchers.

STB demand has started picking up for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which will buoy ALi's sales performance in June, said the watchers. ALi will also see its June revenues receive a further boost driven by volume production of its new-generation STB chips, the watchers indicated.

ALi has posted revenues of NT$182 million (US$6 million) for May 2018, down 10.5% sequentially and 27.5% on year. Revenues for the first five months of the year totaled NT$938 million, falling 27.8% from a year earlier.

In other news, ALi has announced the company is teaming up with Swiss-based iWedia to provide a common offering for hybrid DVB+OTT STB. The offer is made of iWedia's Teatro-3.0 software solution for Linux-based hybrid STB ported on ALi's M3527 and M3727 STB chipsets.

"Our M3527 and M3727 chipsets are ideally fitted for the hybrid STB markets as they support the smooth and secure delivery of broadcast and OTT content," said ALi VP Willis Chang. "With this integration with Teatro-3.0, we enable our customers, the STB ODM, to bring a better time-to-market to pay TV operators."