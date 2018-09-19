Yageo buys back shares for NT$2.42 billion

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Yageo has repurchased around NT$2.42 billion (US$178.6 million) worth of its common shares from the open market, at average price per share of NT$816.71, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

In the filing, Yageo indicated "in consideration of the best utilization of the company's long term working capital, we did not execute the repurchase plan up to its maximum amount." Speculation circulated previously in the industry that Yageo had plans to spend up to NT$22 billion on repurchasing shares.

Yageo's share price closed at NT$501 on the TWSE on September 18, down NT$32 or 6%.

Yageo chairman Pierre Chen said previously the company will continue to satisfy customer demand for standard-type MLCCs while enhancing its deployments in niche-type products for automotive electronics and industry control applications. The remark responded to speculation indicating Murata will stop production of commodity MLCCs in 2020.

Tight supply of MLCCs and rising prices of the component led to Yageo's positive performance during the first half of 2018, when the company reported net profits of NT$15.06 billion or NT$42.95 per share.

In other news, Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEM) reportedly is considering expanding MLCC production capacity in Tianjin, China for KRW500 billion (US$443.6 million). The additional new capacity is mainly for automotive electronics applications.