Samsung Display heaping pressure on LG Display in OLED automotive panel sector

Ricky Tu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

In spite of its status as one of the top-five suppliers of OLED automotive panels globally, LG Display is facing increasing challenge from Samsung Display, which is making headway in the field utilizing its superior production capacity, according to Digitimes Research.

The latest competition has seen Samsung Display unveil 12.4- and 14-inch CID (central information display) products as well as a steering wheel-use 6.22-inch flexible OLED panel. LG Display has rolled out OLED-based 12.3-inch dashboard and 15.4-inch CIDs.

The new offerings from the two firms are likely to push the development of automotive panels with their average sizes to move toward over 12 inches.

Since 2016, LG Display has signed contracts to supply OLED automotive panels with a number of automakers including Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, with shipments to Mercedes-Benz for its E- and S-class sedans to kick off in 2020.

However, Samsung Display has gained ground in the domestic Korea market by shipping OLED CIDs to Hyundai since May 2018, and its 5.7-inch Full HD OLED panels have also found their way to the touch panels of rear seat entertainment systems of Audi's fourth-generation A8 luxury sedan.

By the end of 2018, Samsung Display's production capacity of OLED panels under its sub-6G lines will be 7-fold higher than that of LG Display's, based on the substrate capacity of 6G fab.

Additionally, Samsung Display is to kick off new production lines at its A5 fab in Tangjeong in 2020, maintaining its advantage in terms of production capacity and putting more pressure on LG Display as it continues to enhance its deployment in the automotive panel sector.