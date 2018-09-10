Samsung, LG to compete in large-size micro LED TV market

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics both have stepped up efforts to develop micro LED TVs but with different approaches as they move to further enhance their deployments in the large-size TV segments, according to industry sources.

Samsung, which recaptured the top-vendor title in the over-US$2,500 high-end TV segment in the second quarter of 2018, unveiled its 75-inch micro LED TV in the recently concluded IFA 2018.

The 75-inch micro LED TVs, built using display panel made up of 30- by 50-micron micro LED chips, are expected to be available in 2019, aiming to compete with OLED TVs in the large-size TV sector, where LG is currently a dominant player, indicated the sources.

Led by LG, a total of 15 TV makers, including Sony and Sharp, are expected to ship over 2.5 million OLED TVs in 2018, outpacing the amount of QLED TVs shipped by Samsung and others.

Samsung has been forced to gear up its efforts to develop micro LED TVs in order to continue to maintain its lead in the high-end TV market, commented the sources.

In response to Samsung's aggressive move, LG has recently unveiled its 175-inch micro LED TV to also demonstrate its prowess in the development of micro LED products. However, LG seems to target the ultra-large display applications for its micro LED panels to prevent these models from affecting the sales of its own OLED TVs, said the sources.

In addition to signing contract with China-based Sanan Optoelectronics for the steady supply of micro LED chips, Samsung has also secured the supply of 30- by 50-micron micro LED chips from Taiwan-based PlayNitide, the sources added.

LG is likely to purchase micro LED chips from Taiwan and China makers such as Epistar and HC SemiTek, said the sources.

