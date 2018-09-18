LG Display to ship 4 million OLED TV panels in 2018, says report

Yen Szu-han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Having shipped 1.3 million OLED TV panels in the first half of 2018, LG Display is likely to ship nearly four million units of such panels in the year, according to a Korea-based News1 Korea report.

Based on LGD's roadmap, the company plans to roll out 3.7-3.8 million OLED TV panels in 2018, almost doubling the 1.7 million shipped in 2017, said the report.

LDG has been exerting all-out efforts to build up its OLED capacity, with its P10 fab in Paju, which is to be completed at the end of 2018, to directly produce OLED applications, and its 8.5G OLED joint venture in Guangzhou, China to kick off production in 2019.

By 2020, LGD will ramp up its OLED panel production capacity to 130,000 units a month, up from 60,000-70,000 currently, said the report.