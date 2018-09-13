Displays
All-screen displays account for over 50% of smartphone panel shipments in 2Q18
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The penetration rate of all-screen displays to total smartphone panel shipments reached 55% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 42% a quarter earlier, making all-screen panels the mainstream of the industry, according to Sigmaintell Consulting.

By vendors, Samsung Display, Tianma Microelectronics, BOE Technology and AU Optronics (AUO) are the top-four suppliers for all-screen panels.

Propelled by strong demand for high-end all-screen panels from the premium smartphone sectors, the penetration rates of AMOLED and LTPS all-screen displays are relatively higher as compared to a-Si models.

Tianma and AUO have been performing well recently as they both have exerted efforts to roll out LTPS all-screen panels, said Sigmaintell.

The market research firm also estimated that the ratio of all-screen models to all smartphone panel shipments to reach 60% by year-end 2018 and to 90% in 2020, with AMOLED and LTPS models accounting for 90% of all-screen panels. Meanwhile, all-screen models will also account for 65% of total a-Si smartphone panels in 2020.

Smartphone models with notch-less all-screen displays are expected to begin to proliferate in 2019, particularly for the high-end models, and this in turn could push up demand for AMOLED-based screens.

The penetration rate of profile-cut AMOLED all-screen panels will peak in 2018 before dwindling in 2019 due to rising popularity of notch-less and perforated all-screen models, Sigmaintell said.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.