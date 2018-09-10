Samsung to offer 75-inch micro LED TV with chips from PlayNitride

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Samsung Electronics will offer a 75-inch MicroLED TV in 2019 with the display panel to be made up of 30- by 50-micron micro LED chips produced by PlayNitide, according to industry sources.

PlayNitride has delivered samples of its 15- by 30-micron micro LEDs to clients and plans to further reduce the chip size to 2.5- by 2.5-micron for smart wearable devices, with production to begin as early as the second half of 2019, according to the company.

For production capacity expansion, PlayNitride will issue new shares, with Samsung Electronics, already a shareholder, subscribing to them to increase its stake in PlayNitride to nearly 30%, the sources said..

PlayNitride showcased RGB micro LED applications at Semicon Taiwan 2018 last week, including an automotive head-up display with transparency of over 50%. Display panels based on different combinations of RGB micro LEDs have better contrast and brightness than LCD or OLED panels, PlayNitride said.

Using in-house-developed PixeLED Display technology, PlayNitride said it can mass transfer sub-20-micron micro LEDs onto panels of different sizes at a yield rate of 99.9%. PlayNitride said it is also developing SMAR Tech, a technology for mass-repairing defective micro LEDs, and the cost of repair can decrease to below 10% of mass transfer cost.

Meanwhile, China-based Sanan Optoelectronics, the supplier of micro LEDs for Samsung's 146-inch TV, The Wall, has developed 20-micron micro LEDs and will complete its first micro LED production line in first-quarter 2019, sources said.

Taiwan-based Lextar Electronics has also finished development of 20-micron micro LEDs.