Taiflex sees FCCL demand pick up

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiflex Scientific saw a pick-up in demand for flexible copper clad laminate (FCCL) in June, with its electronic materials business unit posting revenues of NT$780 million (US$25.6 million) for the month, up 14.8% sequentially and 30.7% on year.

The business unit generated revenues of NT$2.02 billion in the second quarter of 2018, up 25.8% on quarter and 24.3% from a year earlier.

However, Taiflex's consolidated revenues slid 2.4% sequentially and 13.3% from a year ago to NT$834 million in June 2018, due to falling sales of its PV module backsheets. Sales of the business came to only NT$51 million in June 2018, down 68.9% on month and 86.2% on year.

A fire that broke out at Taiflex Kunshan, China plant earlier this year has already had a negative impact on its PV backsheet business. Falling demand from China due to the government's new policy to reduce feed-in tariffs and limit subsidies will be hurting further the unit.

Taiflex reported consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2018 reached NT$2.39 billion, up 19.3% sequentially but down 14.1% on year. Consolidated sales totaled NT$4.39 billion for the first half of 2018, down 13.8% from a year ago.