Iteq August revenues up, Taiflex down

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Copper-clad laminate (CCL) supplier Iteq has announced consolidated revenues of NT$2.09 billion (US$67.8 million) for August 2018, up 9.2% on year and 4.4% sequentially.

Iteq indicated CCL demand for servers has been driving the company's revenue growth since the second half of 2018. Iteq disclosed its cumulative 2018 revenues through August increased 13.9% from a year earlier to NT$15.48 billion.

Growing CCL sales coming from the server sector are also expected to make a positive contribution to Iteq's profitability in the second half of 2018, said the company, adding that profits for the latter half of the year are set to outperform those for the former half.

In addition, construction of Iteq's new plant in Jiangxi, China is proceeding on schedule, the CCL firm indicated. The new plant is slated for commercial production in the second quarter of 2019 with montly capacity of 600,000 sheets initially to fulfill mainly orders for servers and base stations.

Flexible CCL specialist Taiflex Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$931 million for August 2018, down 16.7% on year and 3.4% sequentially. The company attributed the sequential revenue decrease to the 2-day suspension of its Kaohsiung plant operations due to torrential rain.

Taiflex's consolidated sales for the first eight months of 2018 totaled NT$6.28 billion, down 12.3% from a year earlier, while sales of its FCCL and other electronic materials products grew 20.2% on year to nearly NT$5.4 billion during the same period.

Taiflex has moved to scale down its PV backsheet business which led to on-year decreases in the company's revenues thus far in 2018.

Taiflex is constructing a new plant in Nantong, Jiangsu province (China) to produce FCCLs and new materials namely aluminum films. Construction of the new plant is scheduled to complete in the first quarter of 2019, followed by volume production in the second quarter, according to the company.