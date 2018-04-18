Bits + chips
FCCL maker Taiflex 1Q18 net profits fall
Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES
Wednesday 18 April 2018

Taiwan-based Taiflex Scientific, which supplies flexible copper clad laminates and PV module backsheets, has reported net profits for the first quarter of 2018 fell 39.8% sequentially and 2.4% on year to NT$97 million (US$3.3 million). EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.46.

Taiflex posted revenues of NT$2 billion in the first quarter of 2018, down 30.6% sequentially and 13.5% from a year earlier, while gross margin grew 1.02pp on quarter but slid 0.32pp on year to 19.71%. The company generated operating profits of NT$180 million in the first quarter, up 2.19pp sequentially but down 0.95pp from the same period in 2017.

Taiflex indicated a fire at its Kunshan, China plant earlier in 2018 dragged down its revenues for the first quarter of 2018. Sales of its PV backsheet business fell about 57% on year in the first quarter of 2018, while FCCL sales increases 19.8% from a year earlier.

Taiflex will disclose more details about its performance in the first quarter and provide a business outlook at its upcoming investors meeting scheduled on May 2.

In addition, Taiflex' board of directors has approved the distribution of a NT$2.50 cash dividend per share for 2017, when the company saw its net profits climb to a three-year high of NT$735 million.

