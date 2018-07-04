IC distributor Supreme seeing demand pick up

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Supreme Electronics, which distributes mainly memory devices and display panels for Samsung Electronics in Greater China, has seen demand for smartphones pick up on seasonality.

Supreme has also enjoyed robust DRAM and SSD orders for cloud server applications, according to the IC distributor. The company stays upbeat about its revenue and profit performance in 2018.

Supreme saw its monthly revenues pick up and exceed NT$10 billion (US$327.9 million) in April. Revenues climbed 29.8% sequentially and 25.7% from a year earlier to NT$14.07 billion in May. The company's cumulative 2018 revenues through May totaled nearly NT$51.1 billion, rising 9.3% on year.

Market watchers expect Supreme to see its revenues in the second half of 2018 outperform the levels in the first half, and revenues for all of the year register a double-digit increase.

Supreme's distributed Samsung products include DRAM and NAND flash memory chips, MCP solutions, and small- and medium-size LCD and OLED panels.