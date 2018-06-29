HTC, China Mobile team up for 5G program

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HTC has signed a MoU agreement with China Mobile to join forces on a 5G program in China, according to a company announcement.

The collaborative efforts aim to launch the first batch of pre-commercial 5G devices for a large-scale trial application showcase, encompassing applicable scenarios for 5G devices, product configuration, technical solutions, testing and verification, HTC said.

China Mobile will also help HTC promote its HTC-series mobile devices and Vive VR headsets in the China market.

HTC is showcasing its complete lineups of smartphones, VR HMD headsets and related technologies at the ongoing MWC Shanghai 2018 being held from June 27-29.

In particular, HTC is highlighting an upgrade version of VRidge software that will allow its Vive Focus standalone headset to wirelessly stream PC VR content from Steam and VivePort over a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection.

The Vive Focus is currently available mainly in the China market, and HTC said it will begin to push the standalone VR headsets to other markets soon.