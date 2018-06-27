HTC to rekindle smartphone business with new technologies

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HTC is stepping up efforts to develop innovative technologies including VR/AR, AI, 5G and blockchain as it aims to reinvigorate its smartphone business by utilizing new applications derived from these emerging technologies, according to company chairperson Cher Wang.

The future developments of smartphone applications will be oriented around AR/VR, AI, IoT, blockchain and other emerging technologies, and HTC aims to integrate these new technologies to create new features for its next generation branded smartphones, Wang said at the company's annual shareholders meeting held on June 26.

Deployments in these new areas are likely to result in significant results in two years, Wang stated as she tried to allay shareholders' concerns of the company's business prospects.

HTC posted revenues of NT$62.1 billion (US$2.04 billion) in 2017, down 20.5% on year. Net losses totaled NT$16.9 billion or NT$20.58 per share in 2017. HTC managed to end its 11 consecutive quarterly losses in the first quarter of 2018 when it completed a deal to sell its ODM smartphone business unit to Google.

Wang said that the proceeds from the deal, totaling US$1.1 billion, will help finance the company's continued efforts in developments of new technologies.

As part of its new initiatives, HTC unveiled recently its first blockchain-enabled smartphone, dubbed Project Exodus, which features enhanced security and privacy, supporting cryptocurrency mining and other decentralized applications based on distributed ledger technology.

While sales of the company's latest flagship model, the HTC U12+, which features a dual-lens primary camera, have been brisk, Wang noted that the company has also made progress in its VR business.

Combining HTC's own VivePort VR platform and Steam's VR platform, HTC's Vive ecosystem now has a total of over 3,000 VR applications, leading much ahead of rival companies, Wang said.