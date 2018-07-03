HTC to cut 1,500 manufacturing jobs

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HTC has announced that it plans to lay off 1,500 employees in its smartphone manufacturing department in Taiwan as part of its restructuring efforts.

The planned layoff will affect the jobs of 23% of the company's workforce, which numbered 6,450 as of the end of June. The job cuts will be completed by September, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

HTC stated that it is constantly adjusting its manufacturing capacity in response to ever changing industrial trend and market demands to improve its operating efficiency.

The layoffs are part of the company's long-term efforts to pursue production innovation, to maintain core competitiveness, and to migrate into automation and smart manufacturing, HTC said.

The move is a continuation of the company's restructuring plans that merged its smartphone and virtual reality (VR) divisions under a single chain of command in each region to consolidate the use of resources since early 2018, according to industry sources.

As it has become an established policy for HTC to shift away from the hardware manufacturing business, the layoff plans will help the company trim down its overall production cost, while also allowing it to focus more on its VR business and on the developments of new technologies, said the sources.

Company chairperson Cher Wang has also said recently that HTC is stepping up efforts to develop innovative technologies including VR/AR, AI, 5G and blockchain as it aims to reinvigorate its smartphone business by utilizing new applications derived from these emerging technologies.