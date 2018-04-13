Semiconductor leaders continue to gain market share

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

The world's leading semiconductor suppliers have significantly increased their combined market share over the past decade. According to IC Insights, the top-5 semiconductor suppliers accounted for 43% of the world's semiconductor sales in 2017, an increase of 10pp from 10 years earlier.

The top-50 suppliers represented 88% of the total US$444.7 billion worldwide semiconductor market in 2017, up 12pp from the 76% share the top 50 companies held in 2007, IC Insights said. Meanwhile, the top-10 and top-25 companies' shares of the 2017 worldwide semiconductor market climbed 11pp and 10pp, respectively, over the past decade.

With the surge in mergers and acquisitions expected to continue over the next few years (eg, Qualcomm and NXP), IC Insights believes that consolidation will raise the shares of the top suppliers to even loftier levels.

Japan's total presence and influence in the IC marketplace has waned significantly since 1990, with its IC market share (not including foundries) residing at only 7% in 2017, IC Insights indicated. Once-prominent Japan-based companies missing from the top IC suppliers list are NEC, Hitachi, Mitsubishi and Matsushita.

Competitive pressures from South Korean IC suppliers - especially in the memory market - have certainly played a significant role in changing the look of the IC market share figures over the past 27 years, IC Insights noted. Moreover, depending on the outcome of the sale of Toshiba's NAND flash division, the Japan-based companies' share of the IC market could fall even further from its already low level, IC Insights said.

With strong competition reducing the number of Japan-based IC suppliers, the loss of its vertically integrated businesses, missing out on supplying ICs for several high-volume end-use applications, and its collective shift toward the fab-lite IC business model, Japan has greatly reduced its investment in new semiconductor wafer fabs and equipment, IC Insights said. In fact, Japan-based companies accounted for only 5% of total semiconductor industry capital expenditures in 2017, a long way from the 51% share of spending they represented in 1990.