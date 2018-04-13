Gaming notebook vendors gearing up for competition in Southeast Asia

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

With the gaming notebook markets in China, Europe and the US becoming saturated, vendors including Asustek Computer, Dell and Lenovo have all moved to target the Southeast Asia market for growth in 2018.

Asustek is currently the largest mid-range to high-end gaming notebook vendor worldwide thanks to its Republic of Gamers (ROG) gaming brand's strong recognition in the market. The Taiwan-based supplier has an over 20% share in the US$1,000 and above gaming notebook segment.

Lenovo is mainly dominating the China market, which has a high preference for entry-level models. Dell has recently begun slashing its gaming notebook prices, looking to expand its presence worldwide. Dell has an over 30% share in North America's gaming notebook market.

Because of Southeast Asia's rapidly growing demand for IT products, most notebook vendors have already started preparing for the business opportunity. Asustek has been operating in Southeast Asia's motherboard and graphics card market for many years and has boosted its gaming notebook sales in the past few years. The company is currently the largest gaming notebook brand in Indonesia with an over 60% market share.

In North America, Asustek is the second largest gaming brand behind only Dell, with Micro-Star International (MSI) following closely in third place. In China, Asustek has been shifting between the third and fourth positions as it tries to avoid price competition with China's local vendors including Lenovo and Thunderobot.

Within Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines are the major target markets for gaming notebook brands currently.

However, China remains the largest gaming notebook market and sales are mainly generated from sub-US$1,000 models especially China-based vendors' US$799 devices. Dell had also been acting aggressively during the past year by offering inexpensive gaming products and has advanced to the top-5 in China.

Dell, Asustek and MSI together account for over 60% of North America's gaming notebook shipments and 80% of the profits.

Gaming notebook vendors eyeing Southeast Asia opportunity

Photo: Digitimes file photo