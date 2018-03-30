Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative

Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Nividia has recently introduced the GeForce Partner Program (GPP) to consolidate its dominant presence in the graphics card market by offering incentives to partners signing up to the program. This has prompted Taiwan's major suppliers of graphic cards and gaming PCs including Asustek Computer, Gigabyte Technology and Micro-Star International (MSI) to adjust related business strategies, as they have maintained partnerships with both Nvidia and AMD for the supply of GPU chips, according to industry sources.

The sources said the GPP is an initiative to bridge the gap between Nvidia and the companies that make add-in cards or systems based on its tech. But GPP partners are required to have all their gaming devices fitted with Nvidia's GeForce GPUs before they can enjoy a spate of incentives from Nvidia, including free marketing publicity, early access to Nvidia's latest innovations, and working closely with its engineering team to bring the newest technologies to gamers.

The program will pose little impact on China's gaming equipment makers including Colorful and Zotac, as they all adopt Nvidia's GPUs for their devices. But Taiwan's Asustek, Gigabyte and MSI are caught in a dilemma over the development and shipment of new gaming models, as they have also long sustained partnerships with AMD.

Industry sources said the three Taiwan brands have reportedly adjusted their new product development roadmaps, and they may also launch new gaming brands based on AMD's GPU platform.

Without commenting on the possible impact from GPP, MSI chairman Joseph Hsu said the market demand for graphic cards will continue to expand robustly for mining and gaming uses. And as Nvidia is slated to release its new-generation GPU architecture soon, Hsu said he is optimistic about MSI's graphic card shipments for 2018.

Meanwhile, while first-tier players are reducing purchases of AMD graphic card chips, Taiwan-based ASRock, which has just joined the AMD camp, has unexpectedly secured sufficient GPU supply from AMD to help it more smoothly tap the gaming and mining markets.