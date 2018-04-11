Bits + chips
UMC, VIS March revenues increase
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Wednesday 11 April 2018

Pure-play foundries United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) have reported sequential increases in March consolidated revenues of 4.2% and 25.8%, respectively.

UMC posted March consolidated revenues of NT$12.41 billion (US$425.3 million), down 2.7% from a year earlier. Revenues totaled about NT$37.5 billion for the first quarter of 2018, rising 2.4% on quarter.

UMC estimated previously the company would post a 2-4% sequential increase in wafer shipments but an approximately 2% fall in ASPs for the first quarter.

Specialty IC foundry VIS generated March revenues of NT$2.39 billion. Revenues for the first half of 2018 came to NT$6.43 billion, up 0.8% sequentially and topping the company's estimate of between NT$6.2 billion and NT$6.4 billion.

VIS is among the biggest beneficiaries of the tight 8-inch fab capacity worldwide. Strong demand for sensors, power management ICs and Internet of Things (IoT) related chips is filling VIS and other pure-play foundries' 8-inch fab capacities, previous reports quoted industry sources as saying.

