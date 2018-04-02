Clevo expects notebook shipments to rise 20% in 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Clevo expects its notebook shipments to reach 1.52 million units in 2018, up from 2017's 1.27 million units, driven mainly by demand for gaming models and orders from emerging markets, according to company's notebook business president Yi-Lung Chien (transliterated from Chinese).

As for the recent rising costs created by component shortages, Chien noted that the company has been negotiating with its clients since the first quarter of 2018, looking to pass part of the increased costs to them; however, the shortages are unlikely to ease in the short term, especially for RAM chips used on graphics cards.

Chien attributed the component shortages mainly to increasing demand from the automotive electronics industry. Currently, graphics card RAM prices are rising every month with Samsung Electronics reportedly planning to raise its quotes by 40% in 2018.

Solid state drive (SSD) prices were stabilized in the first quarter and are expected to decline slowly in the second quarter as many suppliers are in the process of upgrading their production lines to use new manufacturing process technology.

Meanwhile, Clevo has seen clear signs of recovery in the procurement sectors in emerging markets as the governments in India, Mexico, Brazil and Russia have recently released new bidding rojects.

As for the gaming market, demand from China has the strongest growth, while its niche products such as workstations have also seen increased shipments lately.

Clevo shipped 360,000 notebooks in the first quarter of 2018, up 13% on year, driven mainly by demand from the markets in Asia Pacific. In 2017, the company's notebook shipments from the region went up 14% on year and are expected to grow another double-digit rate in 2018.

For the second quarter, Clevo expects its shipments to remain strong thanks to the releases of Intel's new Coffee Lake processors in April.

Clevo expects 20% increase in 2018 notebook shipments

Photo: Digitimes file photo