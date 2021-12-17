中文網
    Taipei
    Sat, Dec 18, 2021
    02:40
    cloudy
    14°C
    Tech Chips + Components

    NAND flash ASP to fall 10-15% in 1Q22, says TrendForce

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    NAND flash ASPs are expected to undergo a 10-15% sequential decline in the first quarter of 2022, after an up to 5% decrease in the prior quarter, as the market shifts to oversupply, according to TrendForce.

    Nevertheless, the anticipated 10-15% price fall would be the largest on-quarter drop in 2022, TrendForce believes.

    Smartphone brand vendors will begin to slow down their pace of chip procurement due to seasonal factors, but demand from PC OEMs has started picking up since early November thanks to improvement in the supply of certain logic chips, TrendForce said.

    NAND flash suppliers are actively transitioning to more advanced process manufacturing, while the ongoing shortage of controller ICs and power management chips continues to constrain their output, TrendForce indicated. The market will remain oversupplied before the peak season arrives in the third quarter of 2022, TrendForce said.

    NAND flash prices are expected to fall at a steady pace before picking up in the third quarter of next year, according to TrendForce.

    TrendForce also forecast that DRAM ASPs will fall 8-13% sequentially in the first quarter, after a 3-8% drop in the fourth quarter of 2021. Prices for all DRAM product categories are poised to see sequential drops in the fourth quarter, TrendForce said.

    Graphics DRAM ASPs are set to register a sequential decrease of 0-5% in the fourth quarter of 2021, while ASPs for all other segments see bigger drops, TrendForce disclosed. Graphics DRAM prices are expected to be mostly flat in the first quarter of 2022, while prices for all other DRAM product categories experience larger declines on quarter.

