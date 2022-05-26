中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, May 26, 2022
    16:31
    cloudy
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    UMC makes progress in new fab establishment

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) is making progress in the establishment of new 12-inch fabs at its manufacturing sites in southern Taiwan and Singapore, according to its recent company filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

    UMC has obtained the land use right of 111,750 square meters in Pasir Ris Wafer Park in Singapore, the foundry said in its May 23 TWSE filing. The term of the land-use rights is 50 years, and the value of the total transaction for UMC is SGD44.84 million (US$32.56 million).

    UMC disclosed previously plans to build a new fab adjacent to its Fab12i in Singapore for additional 22nm and 28nm process capacity. Dubbed Fab 12i P3, the fab has already secured multi-year supply agreements from 2024, according to the Taiwan-based foundry.

    UMC expects to commence production at the first phase of Fab12i P3 in late 2024, with production capacity reaching 30,000 wafers monthly. Total investment for the new fab is estimated at US$5 billion.

    In addition, UMC said in its May 25 TWSE filing that the company has paid NT$1.038 billion (US$35.12 million) based on its contract with Gang Wei Construction. Gang Wei is responsible for the construction of the foundry's Fab 12A P6 facility at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP).

    UMC disclosed previously its planned US$3.6 billion capex this year includes the foundry's "collaborative Fab 12A P6 expansion plan with customers." UMC has also revised its previous 27,500-wafer monthly output target at the expanded facility to 32,500 wafers.

    P6 is the phase-six facility of UMC's Fab 12A, and will be equipped with flexible tools that can produce 28nm or smaller nodes down to 14nm. The expanded P6 facility is on track to be ready for production in the second quarter of 2023, according to UMC.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    12-inch 14nm 22nm 28nm capacity capex fab foundry investment manufacturing science park Singapore STSP Supply Taiwan UMC
    Companies
    United Microelectronics Corporation
    Related stories
    Mar 1
    New UMC fab in Singapore to generate profit in 1st year of operation
    Feb 25
    UMC to expand Singapore fab site for additional 22/28nm process capacity
    Jan 26
    UMC posts record profit for 2021
    Sep 7
    Foundries step up capacity expansions
    May 20, 2021
    UMC gains commitments from major clients for long-term demand
    Apr 29, 2021
    UMC to expand factory site in southern Taiwan
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 24, 11:12
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    STAr Technologies unveils one-touch memory test probe card
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    Computex Focus: DataVan to showcase new retail solutions for new normal
    Wednesday 18 May 2022
    Advanced vision AI eliminates potential risks in cleanroom environments for semiconductor and panel manufacturers
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 26, 14:51
    Actron gains from new energy vehicle applications
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    2022 ASC 100: Toyota Motor reigning in top 10 for the 2nd year
    Thursday 26 May 2022
    Taiwan tech firms deepen deployments for future vehicles
    Thursday 26 May 2022
    ICT firms explore automotive cybersecurity solutions