UMC makes progress in new fab establishment

Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) is making progress in the establishment of new 12-inch fabs at its manufacturing sites in southern Taiwan and Singapore, according to its recent company filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

UMC has obtained the land use right of 111,750 square meters in Pasir Ris Wafer Park in Singapore, the foundry said in its May 23 TWSE filing. The term of the land-use rights is 50 years, and the value of the total transaction for UMC is SGD44.84 million (US$32.56 million).

UMC disclosed previously plans to build a new fab adjacent to its Fab12i in Singapore for additional 22nm and 28nm process capacity. Dubbed Fab 12i P3, the fab has already secured multi-year supply agreements from 2024, according to the Taiwan-based foundry.

UMC expects to commence production at the first phase of Fab12i P3 in late 2024, with production capacity reaching 30,000 wafers monthly. Total investment for the new fab is estimated at US$5 billion.

In addition, UMC said in its May 25 TWSE filing that the company has paid NT$1.038 billion (US$35.12 million) based on its contract with Gang Wei Construction. Gang Wei is responsible for the construction of the foundry's Fab 12A P6 facility at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP).

UMC disclosed previously its planned US$3.6 billion capex this year includes the foundry's "collaborative Fab 12A P6 expansion plan with customers." UMC has also revised its previous 27,500-wafer monthly output target at the expanded facility to 32,500 wafers.

P6 is the phase-six facility of UMC's Fab 12A, and will be equipped with flexible tools that can produce 28nm or smaller nodes down to 14nm. The expanded P6 facility is on track to be ready for production in the second quarter of 2023, according to UMC.