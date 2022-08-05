UMC posts another record high in monthly revenue

Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) saw its revenue hit a record high for the 10th consecutive month in July 2022.

UMC reported July revenue of NT$24.83 billion (US$828 million). Revenue for the first seven months of 2022 totaled NT$160.31 billion, rising 37.75% on year.

UMC will continue to run its fabs at full capacity utilization in the third quarter, company co-president Jason Wang said at an earnings conference call in late July. UMC's expertise in differentiated and specialty process technologies and strong partnerships with leading customers will help the foundry navigate the cyclical macro environment, Wang indicated.

UMC expects to post flat sequential increases in both unit shipments and ASPs in the third quarter.

UMC's revenue surged 38.2% from a year earlier to NT$135.48 billion in the first half of 2022, with gross margin climbing 16pp on year to 45%. The company generated net profits of NT$41.13 billion in the six-month period, up a robust 83.9% from the same period in 2021, with EPS reaching NT$3.35.