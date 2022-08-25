Cadence, UMC team up for 22nm analog and mixed-signal IC design flow certification

Cadence Design Systems' analog and mixed-signal (AMS) IC design flow has been certified for United Microelectronics' (UMC) 22ULP/ULL process technologies, according to the companies. This flow optimizes process efficiency and shortens design cycle time, accelerating the development of 5G, IoT and display application designs to meet increasing market demand.

UMC's 22nm process features ultra-low power consumption and ultra-low leakage to meet various application requirements including extended battery life, a small form factor, and strong computing capabilities. The UMC-certified Cadence AMS flow provides a Unified Reliability Interface (URI), which enables customers to better monitor the circuit's reliability and service life when designing on UMC's 22ULP/ULL processes while achieving an ideal balance between cost and performance.

"With the increasing design complexity of 5G, IoT and smart wearables, enhancements in analog and mixed-signal technology are critical for the success of advanced IC designs," said Ashutosh Mauskar, VP of product management, Cadence's custom IC and PCB group. "The Cadence AMS flow that has been optimized for use on UMC's 22ULP/ULL process technologies provides customers with comprehensive solutions across design, verification and implementation."

"UMC is committed to providing leading foundry solutions and advanced specialty technologies that meet the requirements of applications in fast-growing markets such as 5G, IoT, and display," said Osbert Cheng, VP of device technology development and design support at UMC.

Cadence also announced recently it is partnering with GlobalFoundries (GF) to accelerate 5G and mobile design innovation through the delivery of the Cadence RF and mmWave flow for GF's 22FDX platform. As a proof point, the Cadence full-flow RF solution was used to design and tape out a 28GHz 5G mmWave IC on the GF 22FDX platform and design an integrated antenna as a complete system-in-package (SiP) solution.