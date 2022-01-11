中文網
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    OLED DDI demand to boom for handset, automotive applications in 2022

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    OLED display drive IC (DDI) demand for handset and automotive applications is set to grow sharply in 2022 allowing DDI backend specialists ChipMos Technologies and Chipbond Technology to embrace bright shipment prospects for the segment, but they are facing prolonged delivery lead times for high-end DDI testing equipment, according to industry sources.

    At the moment, international IC test equipment vendors still focus their shipments on facilities for testing 5G chips, HPC chips and high-end memory chips to secure higher gross margins and growth potentials. And Japan's Advantest is now almost the sole supplier of OLED DDI testing machines, but its delivery lead times for such equipment have extended to one year, compared with 6-10 months for other automatic test equipment (ATE) for other types of chips, the sources said.

    But both ChipMos and Chipbond are confident that their OLED DDI testing business will grow robustly in 2022, with their new testing capacities all fully booked by fabless chipmakers soon after they come online, the sources continued.

    Taiwan's DDI designers including Novatek Microelectronics, FocalTech Systems, Himax Technologies, Fitipower Integrated Technology, Raydium Semiconductor and Sitronix Technology have all strengthened their deployments in the OLED DDI segment, and many of them have joined the OLED supply chains of China panel makers BOE Technology and Tianma Microelectronics, the sources indicated.

    The DDI vendors are optimistic about that their shipments of OLED DDIs for handset and automotive applications will surge significantly in 2022, the sources said, reasoning that the penetration of OLED screens is rising fast into midrange handset models in addition to high-end smartphones, while OLED is also replacing LCD as the top choice for car-use dashboards.

