    Home Tech Chips + Components

    PA, DDI backend houses see stable shipments for Apple devices

    Julian Ho, Hsinchu; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Despite uncertainties in chip demand for handsets, TV and other consumer electronics devices, Taiwan's backend suppliers including ASE Technologies, Chipbond Technology and III-V chip foundry Win Semiconductors will still enjoy stable seasonal effect on shipments for Apple devices as the US vendor continues to warm up chip component pull-ins in May-June for its new offerings, according to industry sources.

    Impacts of COVID lockdowns in China and sluggish consumer spending sentiments are expected to last into late third quarter or even the end of the year, generating uncertainties in consumer chips sales in the months ahead, the sources said, but Apple supply chain partners can still expect regular seasonal demand.

    Panel display drive IC (DDI) backend specialist Chipbond, for instance, currently maintains normal capacity utilization for processing both traditional DDI and OLED chips. The company now supplies DDI products for not only iPhones but also iPad and MacBook series, which now all maintain regular sales momentum, the sources continued.

    Despite a notable fluctuation in PA (power amplifier) demand for Android handsets, which commands a major portion of its shipments, Win Semi is expected to deliver stable PA shipments in the months ahead, as it has landed contract production orders from US PA vendors of 3D sensors reportedly to be adopted in Apple's AR/VR headsets, in addition to shipments for iPhone-use face ID and ToF LiDAR solutions, the sources said.

    In fact, Taiwan's backend specialists for RF and PA components as well as communication modules have felt a clear move at major international chip vendors to prepare shipments for Apple devices since the start of May, suggesting relatively stable seasonal sales momentum for iOs offerings, the sources stressed.

    Despite global handset market headwinds, the output of iPhones for 2022 will remain able to stay flat at the 2021 level, though lower than the original estimate of 240 million units, while many other brand vendors have significantly revised downward their sales projections for the year, the sources added.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    3D Android Apple Apple supply chain AR/VR consumer electronics III-V iOS iPad LiDAR MacBook OLED power amplifier shipments supply chain Win Semiconductors
    Companies
    Win Semiconductors
