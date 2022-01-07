Notebook peripheral IC specialists report strong sales for 2021

Notebook IC design specialists particularly those engaged in peripheral chips including touchscreen controllers and high-speed interface chips have reported impressive sales results for 2021 with many of them generating record-high revenues, according to industry sources.

Elan Microelectronics, dedicated to touchscreen controllers and touchpad modules, saw its 2021 revenues grow 21.4% on year to NT$18.328 billion (US$662.38 million). PMIC and MCU vendor Weltrend Semiconductor's revenues for the year surged 37.5% on year reaching NT$3.602 billion. And ZillTek Technology, specializing in offering diverse MEMS microphone chips, posted a 44.1% on-year increase in its 2021 revenues reaching NT$2.735 billion.

Many vendors of high-speed transmission interface ICs for notebooks, including Genesys Logic, Parade Technology, and ASMedia Technology, have all posted record revenues for 2021 thanks to strong demand for notebooks driven by accelerated digital transformation at enterprises and other segments amid the pandemic, the sources said.

As demand for Chromebooks and consumer notebooks started slowing down in the second half of 2021, some peripheral chips suppliers lost revenue growth momentum in the period. For instance, Elan Microelectronics, which commands a high share of the market for Chromebook-use touchpad modules, saw its revenues for most months in the second half fall on year, the sources continued.

Nevertheless, most suppliers of notebook peripheral chips are optimistic about their shipment prospects for 2022 as uneven supply of chips and components will be gradually improving and peripheral chips will the upgraded to support new CPUs rolled out by Intel and AMD for commercial notebooks and other high-end models in the year, the sources stressed.