Building trust in the edge devices: Interview with the CEO of CollaboGate

IoT devices, on one side, offer extended features and functionality; on the other side, they are well-known with weaknesses and vulnerabilities. With its solution, Tokyo-based CollaboGate helps companies to build trust in IoT devices.

The explosion of data and the digital-first economy have made enterprises choose to utilize more cloud computing solutions for their daily business operation. Cloud is playing a central role in the IT industry with the benefits of high efficiency and flexibility. However, when more devices are connected to the cloud, companies are starting to face new challenges such as the accelerating cybersecurity threats and all the workload of security updates. Insufficient update cycles often make IoT devices vulnerable to security issues.

"IoT devices have connectivity with the cloud; however, the development of the security stack includes much manual work. The developers need to consider multiple factors like security updates and over-the-air from the development stage. At the same time, the industry standards are being tightened, and the new technology needs to be addressed. In addition, the developers must take care of the IoT devices throughout the lifecycle from design to decommission," CollaboGate said in its press release.

Founded in 2019, the Tokyo-based edge to cloud data security startup CollaboGate has developed an open-source edge to cloud secure platform called UNiD in enabling developers to rapidly secure IoT services.

"In our business journey, I noticed the challenge of IoT engineers. They are obviously suffered from building secure communication between the devices and the cloud. When you build a connected system, you need massive cost and time especially on the DevOps as well as considering the security attacks. This is a huge pain point," said founder and CEO of CollaboGate, Masayoshi Mitsui to DIGITIMES in a virtual interview.

CollaboGate joined Garage+, an incubation project for startups initiated by the Epoch Foundation, to expand its global reach last month. Below is a summary of the interview:

DID and RoT are meant to complement each other

Trust is peripheral not only in digital interactions but also in the process of manufacture and manual operation. The production of trust may add financial overhead or may involve risks related to the violation of trusts. Therefore, CollaboGate incorporated decentralized ID (DID) and root-of-trust (RoT) together to solve two problems:

One, in a typical key injection flow, there is a vulnerability to be brought in the course of operation that the private key will be compromised from the provisioner. One needs to invest in a physical security environment and employee background checks for key injection to reduce the risk. The cost of key injection is ranging from US$0.5 to US$2.0 per device. Masayoshi coined the term, trust cost for it. After the key injection, one also needs to develop the embedded software to protect and manage the private key on his/her devices.

Two, there is still a vulnerability that the device IDs and public keys will be tampered with or misused during the device registration. In the flow, one has no choice but to trust the provisioners, device manager, and intermediate certification authorities (CAs) in his/her manufacturing line. If one decides to build his/her own private PKI, one needs to consider how to manage the private keys of intermediate CAs with hardware security modules (HSMs), which can be costly too.

In short, CollaboGate comes up with a fully automated provisioning process to eliminate the manual operation costs and vulnerabilities with digital trust.

Masayoshi said, "Trust cost is an underserved area in the market. We hope that our DID-based technology can make digital communication smoother and trustworthy."

PoC security project with PFU

There are more than 1 trillion IoT devices will be connected to the Internet by 2035, including automobiles, medicine, industry, public infrastructure, and smart offices. As computing power and data are distributed in the edge and the cloud, companies need developer-first security products to support these distributed systems, Masayoshi continued.

CollaboGate recently initiated a joint development of an edge security project. The company has conducted a proof-of-concept with PFU, a Japanese information technology company, to realize a secure IoT service for office equipment. Both parties verified the technical feasibility of a system by installing CollaboGate's SDK into PFU's document scanners.

According to CollaboGate, the proof-of-concept (PoC) included the feature that allows scanner devices to manage keys and certificates autonomously and to perform end-to-end authentication, authorization, and encrypted communication with mobile devices and the cloud. This system enables users to securely store their scanned data in a designated cloud storage environment without the service provider retaining any sensitive personal information or scanned data.

Interoperability between systems

Given operating system (OS) as an example, most microcomputers run on the various real-time OS, whereas cell phones and laptops run on a rich OS such as Linux. If an IoT developer is overwhelmed by the above-mentioned computing environment or always battling obstacles such as viruses, malware, slowdowns, licensing fees, bear in mind to look for a feasible platform that can support various distributions and OS in order to make data interchange interoperable.

Masayoshi said, "You need a simplified layer on top of the complexity. Our product is easy to use, everywhere, and with a certified security framework. Everywhere means you can adapt our system to any type of microcontroller. You can even add any transport layer and cloud integration on our system, simply."

Collaboration with supply chain companies

When DIGITIMES asked the questions of "what is the next step on the company's roadmap?" and "any plan for overseas expansions?", Masayoshi replied, "Our job is building the infrastructure to secure communication between the devices and the humans. That's our 5-year plan."

Masayoshi is interested in expanding the reach. For example, he hopes to accelerate collaboration with artificial intelligence and machine learning companies in Taiwan.

He further explained, "Taiwan has huge capability in building the hardware. In the future, hardware will become more intelligent and integrated with software. Our solution is like glue, enabling hardware to connect to the cloud."