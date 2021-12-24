中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 24, 2021
    17:08
    light rain
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CHT
    Sponsored
    Liquid cooling to hit golden cross with air cooling in two years, says Kaori CEO
    15min ago
    Highlights of the day: TSMC reschedules volume production of 3nm process technology
    25min ago
    Huawei Thailand introduces 5G smart hospital in Bangkok
    1h 7min ago
    South Korean chip designers pressured by semiconductor IP price hike
    1h 18min ago
    Taiwan faces challenges in SiC development
    1h 18min ago
    Stellantis expands software R&D in India
    1h 24min ago
    Japan, China still lack EV chargers
    1h 54min ago
    Saultech expects strong demand for LED sorting equipment
    1h 55min ago
    Malaysia to go tax-free for electric cars
    2h 4min ago
    Mobo and graphics card makers to embrace strong 1Q22
    2h 18min ago
    Clevo expects 2021 shipments to top 2 million units
    2h 19min ago
    ABF substrate makers keep expanding production capacities
    2h 35min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Edge AI solution provider Gorilla Technology to trade on Nasdaq via SPAC

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Spincer Koh, Gorilla Technology Group, founder and CEO (DIGITIMES archive)

    Gorilla Technology Group, a leading edge analytics AI solution provider headquartered in Taiwan, will become a publicly-traded company on Nasdaq through the merger with Global SPAC Partners, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

    The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q1 2022, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. After the close of the transaction, the combined company, under the name Gorilla Technology Group, is expected to trade under the symbol "GRRR" on Nasdaq.

    The deal values Gorilla at a pro forma enterprise value of about $708 million. It provides up to $169 million in gross proceeds from cash held in Global's trust account (assuming no redemptions), according to the press release.

    The company's chairman, Tomoyuki Nii, who is also the Japanese banking conglomerate SBI Group's executive officer, said in the press release that with its listing on Nasdaq, Gorilla Technology is now ready to expand outside of its Southeast Asia market base.

    Founder and CEO Spincer Koh said, Gorilla has been dedicated to developing AI for the last 20 years and has focused on the optimization of the algorithms, allowing the applications to be executed in an environment with relatively few resources, in an edge environment. "We have seen the edge AI industry evolve, mature and now witnessing rapid growth," Koh said the company will pursue end-to-end solutions to meet customers' rapidly evolving needs and will continue investments into R&D to help innovate new solutions and enhance current offerings.

    Key investors of the company include SBI group (Japan), Asteria (Japan), Acer (Taiwan), and Telstra Ventures (Australia). Its clients across the world include Danone, ExxonMobile, Itochu Techno-Solutions, PT Synnex Metrodata Indonesia, Auresys, Macnica DHW, Portland International Airport, and Taoyuan Airport.

    Gorilla Technology announced a partnership with Softbank on September 21, 2021, to expand into the Japanese market. It was founded by Koh, in 2001, with the vision of being a global leader in video intelligence, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity. The company specializes in video analytics, network security and big data to support solutions for commercial, industrial, cities, and government purposes. It also provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies, and private enterprises with network surveillance and cybersecurity solutions.

    In the press release, Gorilla Technology shared insights on the outlook of the edge AI industry. It believes that currently only about 10% of enterprise data is created and processed outside of centralized data centers or cloud services.

    Categories
    IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    AI EDGE Nasdaq VIA
    Companies
    VIA Technologies
    Related stories
    Nov 23
    Ability Enterprise shifts focus to AI-based surveillance cameras, car-use lens modules
    Nov 4
    Edge computing is everywhere, says Adlink chairman
    Oct 28
    Introducing AI computing into cloud and edge computing servers, Chenbro facilitates smart transportation applications
    Oct 6
    AIOTO GO: Advanced AI-powered remote surveillance system
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Innovations
    Innovations
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 23, 10:28
    Chenbro launches innovative RM25324 high density storage server chassis to meet diverse data needs
    Wednesday 22 December 2021
    CHT, Thai National Telecom, WhiteSpace, Delta Thailand join forces to build 5G private network
    Tuesday 21 December 2021
    Chenbro server chassis solutions meet diverse needs of customers
    Monday 20 December 2021
    Dow to showcase new silicone technologies for advanced semiconductor packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2021
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021