    TXOne Networks finishes largest fundraising amid cybersecurity solution developers in Taiwan
    Annie Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Adaptive ICS (industrial control system) cybersecurity solution developer TXOne Networks has completed Series A funding to raise NT$360 million (US$12.9 million), so far the largest fund-raising amount among cybersecurity solution developers and/or service providers in Taiwan, according to company CEO Terence Liu.

    TXOne is a joint venture established by Taiwan-based anti-virus software solution developer Trend Micro and industrial connectivity component maker Moxa.

    Sources of cyberattack have not been limited to individual hackers and organizations, and may include those secretly supported by governments in some countries, Liu said.

    TXOne focuses on ICS cybersecurity solutions used in IT-OT (operational technology) convergence, Liu noted. Unlike IT staffs laying the most emphasis on the security of data, OT staffs care more about the normal operation of production lines than information security, Liu explained.

    Development and deployment of information security solutions for OT is relatively difficult because there are considerable constraints on compatibility, network latency, computing ability, and degree of freedom for connectivity in the environment for industrial control, and demand for OT application varies among different industries, Liu explained. Most OT information security is at inception only, therefore OT cybersecurity has been faced with serious challenges, Liu indicated.

    However, OT cybersecurity is a blue-ocean market for Taiwan-based cybersecurity solution developers including TXOne, mainly because globally competent manufacturing industries, especially high-tech ones, in Taiwan are the advantage that can provide experimental fields for PoC (proof of concept) to facilitate the development of solutions catering to various manufacturing industries, Liu noted.

    Since its founding in 2019, TXOne has exposed more than 20 cases of a zero-day attack, Liu said. TXOne will keep cooperating with enterprise clients to develop and deploy cybersecurity solutions for use in different industries, Liu noted. In addition, TXOne will tap into Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Liu indicated.

    TXOne Networks CEO Terence Liu (left) and Trend Micro CEO Eva Chen

    Photo: TXOne Networks

