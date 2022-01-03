China accelerates development of SiC MOSFET for power semiconductors

China-based companies such as China Resources Microelectronics (CR Micro), Silian Microelectronics and NCE Power are actively developing high-end power semiconductor product lines.

CR Micro recently launched self-developed 1200V silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET products for onboard battery chargers in new energy vehicles, charging stations, industrial power supply, solar power photoelectric inverters and wind power generation applications.

Ever since Tesla started equipping its Model 3 with inverters using full SiC MOSFET modules in 2016, global automakers have been accelerating the application of SiC MOSFET.

In 2020, BYD began using SiC power modules in its high-end Han car model. BYD expects to replace all the silicon-based (Si-based) IGBT components in its EVs with SiC components by 2023.

Wolfspeed, Infineon Technologies, Rohm Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics (STM) currently hold 90% of the global SiC market share. Although many China-based manufacturers have launched SiC products, few have the R&D and mass production capabilities for SiC MOSFET. CR Micro's launching of SiC MOSFET indicates China is one step closer to catching up with top international power semiconductor manufacturers.

CR Micro officially launched its first-generation 1200V and 650V industrial-grade SiC Schottky diode power component series of products in 2020. In the same year, it began mass production of its 6-inch enterprise SiC wafer product line, becoming the first in China to do so. In November 2021, CR Micro revealed through an investment platform that it is already mass producing and bringing in revenue from SiC diode products. The company's 6-inch SiC wafer product line is mainly for self-use with a monthly production of 1,000 pieces.

China-based companies revealed other manufacturers such as Sanan Integrated Circuit (Sanan IC) and Yangjie Electronic Technology have already completed SiC MOSFET component mass production platforms and are in the sample delivery testing stage.

NCE Power announced in November that it is planning a private placement of up to CNY1.45 billion (US$227.67 million). Of that, CNY200 million would be invested in third-generation SiC and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor power components and packaging and testing. Another CNY500 million would go toward R&D and industrialization of SiC, IGBT and MOSFET car-grade power integration modules.

StarPower Semiconductor also announced a private placement of CNY3.5 billion to be invested in SiC chip and power semiconductor modules. This includes R&D and industrialization of high-voltage special process power chips and SiC chips, as well as the automation transformation of its power semiconductor module product line. CRC Shanghua Technology has plans to invest self-raised funds into SiC. GTA Semiconductor also revealed it has completed strategic financing of CNY8 billion and has increased its investment in R&D of manufacturing processes for car-grade power management ICs, IGBTs and SiC power components.

In reality, it is not just power semiconductors that are accelerating in China but the SiC supply chain as well. For example, JSG is planning a CNY5.7 billion private placement, which will primarily be invested in the construction of a SiC substrate chip production base. The base is expected to have an annual production of 400,000 6-inch and larger conductive and semi-insulated SiC substrate chips. Additionally, JSG's SiC epitaxy equipment has already passed customer verification. At the same time, JSG also has plans to set up a testing production line for the growth, cutting and polishing of 6-inch SiC crystals.

Previously, Sanan IC announced the construction of the first phase of its Hunan Sanan semiconductor base, with a total investment of CNY16 billion), was officially underway. The base will be China's first and the world's third complete SiC supply chain, producing 30,00 6-inch SiC wafers monthly.