Taiwan faces challenges in SiC development

Taiwan is currently lagging in the development of the third-generation semiconductor silicon carbide (SiC), which has grown popular for its potential applications in 5G communications, AIoT and alternative fuel vehicles.

Although Taiwanese semiconductor companies have been actively exploring the SiC market in recent years, they are unable to make significant progress in the SiC crystal growth technology. In comparison, tech companies in the US, Europe, South Korea and Japan have continued to increase production of third-generation semiconductors while China is expanding its SiC business at a rapid rate.

According to industry sources, several SiC manufacturers in China are close to ramping up their crystal growth capacities with support from the China government. Since China began investing in third-generation semiconductors 10 years earlier than Taiwan, it would be difficult for the latter to catch up in the near term.

The sources also warned that Taiwan could lose many third-generation semiconductor talent to China if it does not speed up its SiC development. While Taiwan can apply the manufacturing process of silicon wafers to gallium nitride (GaN)-based devices, the same operating system cannot be applied to SiC components as easily, they said.

GlobalWafers chairperson Doris Hsu pointed out that third-generation semiconductors are regarded as strategic resources in many countries. In the US, semi-insulating SiC substrates are regulated by the government, which makes it difficult for foreign companies to purchase them, she explained.

Many Taiwanese semiconductor companies believe Taiwan should establish a domestic third-generation semiconductor supply chain by collaborating with SiC players in the US and Europe, while existing partnerships among leading Taiwanese chipmakers including Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS), Foxconn, United Microelectronics (UMC), WIN Semiconductors, Episil Precision and Kenmec Mechanical Engineering are also expected to help Taiwan's ICT industry move forward in its SiC development.