Battery EVs the main arena for SiC, says Rohm

The wide bandgap (WBG) features of third-generation semiconductors make them particularly suitable for recharging and radio frequency (RF) applications, as silicon carbide (SiC) has better heat resistance. SiC power components and modules will concentrate on the automotive field, with battery electric vehicles (BEV) the primary focus.

Taiwan-based companies are still looking for collaborators and to strengthen R&D in the SiC substrate field. Episil Technologies and Episil-Precision under Hermes Epitek and Actron Technology under Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS), as well as US-based power components manufacturer Diodes, which has a close relationship with Eris Technology, are working frantically to establish themselves in the automotive field.

Leading integrated device manufacturers (IDM) such as STMicroelectronics (STM), Wolfspeed (formerly Cree), ON Semiconductor (Onsemi) and Infineon continue to actively deploy new SiC power components and modules. Japan-based Rohm Semiconductor leads the way in vehicle inverters and onboard chargers (OBC).

Rohm has been deeply involved with SiC technology for many years. At the DIGITIMES Smart Future seminar, Roye Tang, manager of Rohm's Taiwan technical center, said that overall vehicle system efficiency is 3-8% higher when using SiC MOSFET compared to silicon-based (Si-based) components.

SiC and IGBT to hit price gap sweet spot soon

In the 1,200V field, SiC and Si-based insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) will reach a sweet spot in price difference. This does not mean that the price of SiC will be close to IGBT, but that the price gap will come down to about twice as much. For overall vehicle systems, such a price difference is an advantage, and it will occur between 2023-2024. In fact, the price has fallen faster than originally expected.

Tang said the industry is concerned about the SiC supply problem, but SiC substrate supply had not been a problem until last year or so. In the future, substrate supply should not be deficient, as Rohm, Infineon, Onsemi and Wolfsped are all expanding production capacity. Major IDMs have also switched from 6-inch to 8-inch for wafer fabs. Moving forward, substrate production capacity will be upgraded since SiC power components and modules are best suited for BEVs.

However, whether or not the crystal growth and backend packaging fields will expand enough to meet the future demands of packaging for SiC components and modules is still unclear, said Tang. It is understood that several IDM leaders specializing in vehicle-use power components have large-scale IGBT and MOSFET Si-based semiconductor frontend and backend production capacities. In terms of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) companies, Si-based components require huge capacity for assembly and testing. There is also still a short-term capacity gap of third-gen semiconductors, such as SiC.

Introducing SiC to vehicle-use OBCs and inverters

Looking ahead to future SiC demand, more optimistic estimates such as Yole's expect the market size to exceed US$2.5 billion in 2025, with US$1.6 billion coming from EVs, according to Tang. Other research organizations estimate SiC for EV-use will only account for US$700-800 million. This is mainly due to the large volume of vehicle charging stations, overall cost considerations and the fact that IGBT and Si-based components are relatively mature.

Regardless of market estimates, the key is to observe how fast the price of SiC falls, as well as how fast the price of batteries falls. These factors will impact overall demand. In terms of Tesla's BEVs, SiC is the first choice. The main EV components and modules require the volume reduction benefits of high power density.

SiC modules for OBCs, such as Rohm's new small module design, contain 4-6 1,200V SiC MOSFETs. One OBC uses 1-3 small-sized SiC modules. OBC design requirements continue getting smaller based on new designs from automakers.

Some automakers have customized SiC power module requirements. These automakers will seek tier 1 vehicle-use inverter manufacturers and specialized packaging houses. However, semiconductor suppliers such as Rohm can also supply standard modules. It is generally expected that the proportion of SiC in OBC will continue to increase in 2022. In the field of vehicle-use inverters, significant growth is expected in 2024.

BEVs choose SiC

Tang explained there are two basic requirements for the application of SiC in the automotive field. First, from a system-level perspective, it must be cost-competitive. Second, it must increase the driving distance of EVs. OBCs and vehicle-use inverters satisfy both of these requirements. Additionally, the high power density feature of third-generation semiconductors makes them even more suited for vehicles.

Automakers in different countries have different focuses, Tang noted. Europe-based automakers push for automation, fewer components, bigger battery capacity, and pay particular attention to whether or not OBC devices are capable of bidirectional charging. Japan-based companies advocate for emergency-use power and electrical grid balancing due to their experience with the devastating earthquake in 2011. As long as countries continue to move toward BEVs and high-level EVs, the benefits of using SiC will reveal themselves.