中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 16, 2021
    03:32
    mostly clear
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    China market: iPhone sales slowing down
    5h 1min ago
    Topco upbeat about silicone materials demand in 2022
    5h 7min ago
    Ibase eyeing return to growth track
    5h 14min ago
    Taiwan chipmakers gearing up for compound semiconductors
    5h 23min ago
    Amtran expects flat or slight sales growth in 2022
    5h 34min ago
    Daxin expects to run new plant for semiconductor materials in 3Q22
    5h 40min ago
    Acton warns of potential cutback in orders
    5h 54min ago
    GlobalWafers sees no signs of demand reversal
    6h 12min ago
    Laster Tech to raise NT$550 million for site expansion
    6h 37min ago
    IC shortage may take 2 years to sort out
    6h 38min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Etron with in-house developed KOOLDRAM enters car industry supply chain

    Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Etron chairman Nicky Lu. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Etron Technology's in-house developed KOOLDRAM products are being adopted by car vendors, a milestone for its entry into the automotive sector, according to the Taiwan-based niche-market memory IC design specialist.

    Etron has enjoyed robust niche-market memory demand, while stepping up efforts to diversify its products, said company chairman Nicky Lu.

    Etron has integrated controller and DRAM chips into a total solution, making ICs systematic, Lu indicated. The company's newly-developed KOOLDRAM is one of the solutions, and has attracted orders for automotive electronics applications.

    Etron developed KOOLDRAM products through circuit designs, which can greatly extend the retention time of DRAM data under the definition of JEDEC standards, according to the company. The performance of DRAM can also be maintained under high termperatures of around 125-degree Celsius, Lu added.

    For automotive, KGD and other high-temperature devices, Etron's KOOLDRAM solutions enable significant improvement in the overall performance, and can be applied to heterogeneous integrated packaging applications, the company disclosed.

    Etron has been facilitating heterogeneous integration in its chip designs. The company previously promoted its reduced-pin-count (RPC) DRAM architecture designed mainly for integrating SoC and DRAM chips into a subsystem.

    Etron's KOOLDRAM solutions will be adopted initially for automotive dashboards. The company has gained patents for the technology in multiple countries, it said.

    In addition, Etron has struck a two-year supply agreement with foundry house Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (PSMC). The fabless maker expects the overall supply of niche-market memory to stay tight in 2022, with the tight supply likely to be partially relieved in the second half of next year.

    Etron reported revenue climbed 69.6% from a year earlier to NT$5.51 billion (US$198.2 million) in the first 11 months of 2021. The company also disclosed its unaudited net profits came to NT$170 million in October alone, which already exceeded the profits for all of the second quarter.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution Memory chips
    Tags
    automotive chairman demand design DRAM electronics Etron Etron Technology fabless Heterogeneous Integration IC JEDEC manufacturing packaging PSMC semiconductor SoC supply chain
    Companies
    Etron Technology Photronics Semiconductor Mask Corporation
    Related stories
    Nov 16
    Taiwan semiconductor output value to top NT$4 trillion in 2021, says Etron chair
    Dec 4, 2020
    Etron expects specialty DRAM products to drive 2021 growth
    Dec 23, 2019
    Etron partners with Lattice Semicon to develop AI+DRAM solutions
    Mar 19, 2019
    Heterogeneous integration bringing more innovation: Q&A with Etron chairman Nicky Lu
    Jan 7, 2005
    Heterogeneous Integration is Key – Q&A with Etron Technology, part three
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 15, 10:44
    Synopsys turns a new page in Moore's Law with software innovation
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Powering a great night's sleep for infrastructure managers
    Monday 13 December 2021
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    Friday 10 December 2021
    Working together with CHT IDC, enhancing the rapid-response ability of MasterLink Securities IT tapping the power of financial cluster synergy
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021