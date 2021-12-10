Toyota to reportedly adopt BYD-developed blade LFP battery cells

Toyota Motor will reportedly launch an electric SUV (sports utility vehicle) in the China market at below CNY200,000 (US$31,200) in 2022, with the electric vehicle (EV) to be equipped with battery-packed assembled from blade LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery cells developed and produced by China-based BYD, according to industry sources.

Blade LFP battery cells ranging from 600mm to 2,500mm in length are compactly stacked in the array into battery packs to more efficiently use the holding space of such packs.

Toyota and BYD set up a joint venture engaged in the R&D of EVs in China in the second half of 2020, the sources said.

So far, Toyota mainly relies on Panasonic's supply of lithium battery packs used in its EV and plug-in hybrid EV models, the sources noted. Toyota will set up a lithium battery cell factory in North Carolina of the US, with annual production capacity planned to meet demand by 1.2 million plug-in hybrid EVs, and Panasonic will reportedly participate, the sources indicated.

China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology, the main supplier of battery packs used in Tesla EV models, has developed CTP (cell to pack) battery packs through assembling battery cells directly into battery packs without the process of assembling cells into modules first, the sources said.

While Tesla has reportedly competed for BYD's supply of blade LFP battery packs, it is quite unlikely for BYD to supply such battery packs for Tesla for the time being because BYD is expected to give priority to own use of such battery packs in in-house-developed EV models for sale under its own brand, the sources analyzed.