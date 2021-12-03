Japan investments in Vietnam surge 90% in first ten months of 2021

In the first ten months of 2021, Japanese firms invested a total of US$3.4 billion in Vietnam, 90% higher than the amount of the same period of the previous year, according to Vietnamnet. Up to 150 investment projects by Japanese firms were approved in Vietnam during the period. Registered capital skyrocketed by nearly US$2 billion to US$2.43 billion.

Singapore, South Korea, and Japan are the top investors out of 97 countries listed from January to October 2021. The total amount increased 1.09% on year to US$23.74 billion.

Japanese enterprises, including Toyota, Honda, Canon, Panasonic, Yamaha, Suzuki, Mitsubishi, Marubeni, Sojitz, Idemitsu, and Mitshui, together accounted for 14.3% of the total investment.

The average investment amount for each of Japan's projects was US$13.4 million, higher than the average of US$11.7 million for all projects. During the period, 105 Japanese firms increased their investment in Vietnam with the additional amount reaching over US$741 million.

Japan has invested in manufacturing the most, followed by power generation and distribution, and real estate.

According to Vietnam's Ministry of Planning and Investment, Singapore invested US$6.72 billion (28.5%) in total; South Korea US$4.15 billion (17.5%); Japan US$3.38 billion (14.3%); China US$2.49 billion (10.5%); Hong Kong U$1.98 billion (8.4%).

Taiwanese firms, ranked the sixth highest foreign investor, invested US$1.14 billion in the period, down 19.5% from a year ago.