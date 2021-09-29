Foreign firms lured by India's enormous domestic demand, says Deloitte

Deloitte surveyed 1,200 executives from British, American, Japanese, and Singaporean firms and found out these companies decided to invest or expand investment in India because of the country's domestic market, according to Reuters and Hindustan Times.

Although the Indian government positions itself as the alternative world factory to China, its huge domestic market is what lures foreign firms. Out of 1,200 executives surveyed by the consulting agency, only 44% plan to invest or ramp up investment in India.

Among those who have not entered the India market, nearly 65% plan to invest within the next two years.

Energy/utility, financial services, and medical/healthcare services are the top-3 target sectors among those who are willing to invest in India.

What attracts foreign investment to India is its skilled labor force, economic outlook, and political stability. However, there are also some downsides, such as a lack of stable institutions and regulations, a lack of transparency from top to bottom, and a lack of quality infrastructures.

Moreover, 10-20% of the surveyed companies said they do not know much about the manufacturing policies that the Indian government has been promoting, such as the production-linked incentive schemes.

Comparing to other emerging countries, American firms prefer India to China, Brazil, or Vietnam, while Japanese and Singaporean firms prefer Vietnam.