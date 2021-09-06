India roundup: Tesla reportedly looking for suppliers in India

Tesla is finally moving things forward with the Indian government, while Maruti Suzuki has to cut capacity down to 40% due to component shortages.

Lucas TVS to manufacture 24M Technologies' lithium battery

Local car component suppliers Lucas TVS and local lithium battery technology developer 24M Technologies signed an agreement that the former will build a giga factory in India to produce the latter's low-cost SemiSolidTM lithium batteries.

Maruti Suzuki capacity down to 40% this month

Indo-Japanese carmaker Maruti Suzuki, which has the highest market share of passenger cars in India, reported to the Indian stock exchange that it will reduce production capacity in September to 40%, compared to that in normal times due to limited supply of semiconductors and electronics.

Tesla reportedly looking for suppliers in India to assemble EVs

India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, according to its official site, has certified four EV models from Tesla. The Economic Times cited government officials as saying that they might reduce tariffs on Tesla if its cars could be assembled from scratch in India. Sources are also cited as saying that Tesla is now looking for suppliers in India.

Apple's App Store takes another hit in India

Indian NGO Together We Fight Society has accused Apple of violating antitrust laws by forcing developers and users to use App Store's proprietary in-app purchase systems.

Wearable shipments beat pandemic

According to the latest data from IDC, wearable shipments in the second quarter were down 1.3% sequentially but surged 118.2% compared to the same period in 2020 when the pandemic first hit, with local brands including boAt and Noise scoring high market share.