    Taipei
    Thu, Jul 29, 2021
    Tesla reportedly tries persuading India to lower tariffs on EVs
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly tried persuading India government think tanks to request the government to lower tariff rates on imported electric vehicles (EVs), paving the way for Tesla to tap the market, India-based Economic Times cited knowledgeable persons as indicating.

    Currently, India's tariff rates are 60% for imported cars with CIF (cost, insurance, freight) prices of up to US$40,000 and 100% for one with CIF prices over US$40,000.

    Tesla hopes to lower the tariff rates to 40% for EVs specifically, arguing that the India government has to differentiate the tariffs between new energy cars and ICE (internal combustion engine) car models in a bid to cope with climate changes.

    Tesla in early 2021 announced plans to market its EVs in the India market and has registered India Motors and Energy Pvt and set up an R&D center in Bangalore, southern India, for the purpose. However, Tesla is unlikely to set up a factory in India in a short period.

    There were only about 5,000 electric sedan cars sold in the India market in 2020 and, in addition, Tesla EV models are comparatively expensive and thus are unlikely to dominate the India EV market, industry sources analyzed.

