    India roundup: Car and smartphone sales affected by chip shortages
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    India continues to keep up its efforts in promoting manufacturing and usage of electric vehicles (EV). On the other hand, the global shortages of semiconductors are hitting both car and electronics sectors hard.

    Tesla reportedly looking for suppliers in India

    Tesla reportedly may want to set up wholly-owned retail outlets. That means Tesla may need to establish its own supply chain in India in order to meet the minimum procurement requirements.

    India PLI said to subsidize only new energy cars

    India's production-linked incentive scheme for automotive and car parts is waiting to be approved by the cabinet. Reuters cited industry sources as saying that India might subsidize only electric cars and other new energy-fueled cars by 10-20%.

    Car sales may decline by US$1 billion in September

    Industry sources from the India's automotive industry indicated that car sales are projected to decline by 100,000-110,000 units or 4% of the total sales in September due to shortages of car chips, which may result in a loss of about US$1 billion in revenue.

    TVS motor-backed Ultraviolette to volume produce e-scooters next year

    India's e-scooter startup Ultraviolette plans to invest INR$5 billion (US$67.75 million) in expanding its business within the next three to five years. Its factory in Electronics City, Bengaluru is soon to start production. The company also hopes to volume produce its first high-speed e-scooter F77 by March 2022.

    JioPhone postponing launch due to shortages of chips

    The launch of Google and Reliance's JioPhone is forced to delay due to shortages of semiconductors. The low-end smartphone, which was scheduled to launch on September 10, could miss out on the peak sales season in India.

