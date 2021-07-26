India roundup: Bharti Airtel working with Intel for 5G

India's telecom operator Bharti Airtel is working with Intel for 5G networks, while the local EV and car electronics makets are expanding fast.

Intel and Bharti Airtel partnered up for 5G Oran

India's local telecom service operator Bharti Airtel is collaborating with Intel to roll out 5G vRan and Oran network in India, the second largest mobile phone market.

Car electronics market will reach US$18 billion

India's car electronics market will grow at a CAGR 17% from US$6 billion in 2021 to US$18 billion in 2027 as living standards and technology improve, according to Counterpoint Research. Among all types of cars, passenger cars and two-wheelers make up the most contribution.

Vikram Solar becomes biggest PV module maker in India

Vikram Solar's new manufacturing plant for solar module in Tamil Nadu has completed, raising its annual production capacity by 1.3 GW to 2.5 GW, the highest among all solar power system manufacturers in India.

Suzuki to launch electric cars in India by 2025

Suzuki plans to launch pure EVs priced around JPY1.5 million (US$13,700) by 2025 in India. India is the fifth-largest car market in the world. Suzuki's Maruti Suzuki has 50% of market share of India's passenger cars.

Resurgence of COVID leads to sharp decline in smartphone shipments

Statistics from Canalys showed that India's smartphone shipments in the second quarter in 2021 decreased by 13% on quarter to 32.4 million units, while year-on-year growth reached 87% due to record low shipments in 2020. Xiaomi still holds the biggest market share of 29%.