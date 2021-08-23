India roundup: PC shipments surge 50% in 2Q21; unicorn Ola unveils its first electric scooter

India is seeing electronics manufacturing and EV innovation boom with the help of the government's PLI schemes.

India PC shipments surge in 2Q21

According to IDC, India PC shipments surged 50.5% on year in the second quarter to 3.18 million units this year, and 77% of the total shipments were notebooks. HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer are the top-4 brands; Asus and Apple sit together in fifth.

Ola Electric launches its first electric scooter

India's unicorn EV startup Ola Electric just unveiled its very first electric scooter model S1 and S1 Pro on Aug 15. After being subsidized by the federal government, the price of S1 remains competitive. Ola Electric is expected to become the leader of India's electric scooter industry.

Adani Group plans to build its own Superapp

Indian billionaire Guantam Adani's Adani Group announced the launch of Adani Digital Labs to build its own superapp, looking to gain word-level influence and profits.

Oppo launches camera innovation lab in India

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo, with the fifth largest market share in India, announced it is setting up a camera innovation lab in India to satisfy Indian customers' demand for quality cameras. Oppo has applied for at least 125 patent rights in India, over half of which are AI-related.

Noise, Optiemus manufacturing IoT devices in India

India's wearable brand Noise and local EMS provider Optiemus are partnering up to manufacture electronics, starting with true wireless (TWS) earphones. Noise is also India's fourth largest TWS brand. The partnership shows the Indian government's production-linked incentive scheme is hugely helpful in forming its local supply chain.