India roundup: Handset market resilient; carmakers dissatisfied with Musk remarks

India's handset market saw a milder-than-expected sequential drop in sales in second-quarter despite COVID surges, while its car industry is calling on the government not to extend preferential tariffs to Tesla.

India 2Q21 smartphone market shows resilience amid pandemic

Despite the resurgence of COVID cases in India from April to May, Counterpoint Research has reported that the Indian smartphone market reached 33 million units in second-quarter 2021, declining 14% on quarter. The number represents an 82% on-year rise from a low base in the same period of 2020. The sequential decrease was milder than expected, reflecting the low degree of lockdowns and digital transformation demand successfully supported handset consumption in India.

India car sector dissatisified with Tesla bid for tariff reduction

Elon Musk has said on Twitter that India's import tariff on electric vehicles (EV) is the world's highest, which is not conducive to fighting climate change, and that Tesla will wait until it can still achieve good sales through vehicle imports before considering setting up a factory in India. The Indian auto industry has questioned Musk's intentions and urged the government not to offer preferential treatment for Tesla.

Premier Energies expands PV power capacity

Following the announcement of India's 280GW capacity target for PV power installations by 2030, and the launch of Production Linkage Incentive (PLI) to incentivize local PV module manufacturing, Indian solar energy company Premier Energies has announced investment to increase solar cell and PV module production capacity.

Flipkart, Amazon appeal to the Indian supreme court over antitrust investigations

After the Competition Commission of India (CCI) launched an investigation in 2020 into alleged competition violations by India's two largest e-commerce platforms, Flipkart and Amazon, and the Indian High Court has ruled that the antitrust investigation should continue. But Flipkart and Amazon have both appealed to the Supreme Court, asking for the dismissal of their investigations by the Indian authorities.