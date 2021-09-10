Lucas TVS makes contract with 24M to develop lithium-ion battery

India-based automotive electrical component maker Lucas TVS has signed with US-based 24M Technologies for licensed use of the SemiSolid technology, which is used for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries. Lucas TVS will set up factories of such batteries across India, according to India-based Economic Times and Business Standard.

The first factory will be located near Chennai, southeastern India, and begin production of prismatic and pouch lithium-ion cells in the second half of 2023. The production capacity at the factory will be set up in two phases to reach an annual level of 10GWh eventually.

Compared with conventional manufacturing processes of lithium-ion batteries, SemiSolid technology features a simple manufacturing process that enables the production of thicker electrodes to increase energy density and reduce material costs. 24M has obtained about 80 patents regarding the technology and is in the application for about 100 ones.

Besides, 24M claims that its cell design enhances the safety, reliability, and traceability of cells.

Lucas' motivation for setting up battery factories is the large potential demand for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, bicycles, and tricycles as well as energy storage systems and to replace lead-acid batteries in the India market.

24M is a startup business and in May 2021 raised funds of US$56.8 million mainly for boosting the commercialization of semi-solid-state batteries.