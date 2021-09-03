中文網
    Chips + Components
    Taiwan PCB supply chain players gearing up for fundraising
    Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan's makers in the PCB supply chain are gearing up for fundraising in order to carry out their capacity expansions and new technology development projects, according to industry sources.

    While major Taiwanese PCB makers have used their own funds to support capacity expansions over the past year, their smaller peers have become keen on raising funds from domestic and overseas capital markets in 2021. Dynamic Electronics, for instance, just issued overseas corporate bonds to raise funds and First Hi-tec Enterprises has recently completed cash capital increment by issuing new shares for interested subscribers. Both PCB suppliers will use the new funds mainly to support their development of high-end automotive and high-speed networking applications, the sources said.

    Meanwhile, Iteg, a maker of CCL for PCB production, has also just concluded its capital increment plan, with the proceeds mainly to finance its capacity expansion for high-frequency/speed CCL materials at its plants in China's Jiangxi province to meet the ever-increasing demand from clients, the sources continued.

    Flexible CCL maker Taiflex Scientific is also proceeding with plans to float corporate bonds abroad to further enrich its available funds for capacity expansion or new technology R&D.

    Even PCB drilling service provider Key Ware Electronics is moving to source new funds from the local capital market to support its purchases of more drilling machines and develop advanced drilling technology, the sources said.

    The sources continued that Chinese PCB makers are also set to launch a new wave of fundraising activities seeking to better cash in on the ongoing growth opportunities for diverse PCB and CCL products.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    automotive capacity capacity expansion CCL China Dynamic electronics FCCL Iteq Key Ware Electronics PCB supply chain Taiflex Taiflex Scientific Taiwan
    Companies
    Dynamic Electronics Iteq Key Ware Electronics Taiflex Scientific
