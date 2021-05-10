PCB drill vendor Topoint posts impressive 1Q21 results

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

PCB drill specialist Topoint Technology has reported impressive results for first-quarter 2021, with revenues rising 30.4% on year to NT$780 million (US$27.86 million) and net earnings shooting up 333% on year reaching NT$93 million due to lower comparison basis from a year earlier and stronger-than-ever terminal demand.

Traditional PCB applications registered the highest revenue contribution ratio at 42% in first-quarter 2021, compared to 24% for IC substrates, 17% for HDI boards, 11% for high-layer-count PCBs, and 6% for flexible boards, according to company statistics.

The same tally showed PCB drill sales expanded 4.7% sequentially and 17.7% on year in the first quarter and contributed 60% of its revenues for the quarter, thanks mainly to its fulfillment of major orders from new clients.

Its corresponding revenues for drilling services slipped 14.7% sequentially but jumped 82.9% on year thanks to a 20% capacity expansion completed in fourth-quarter 2020.

The company said it will continue to focus on expanding its drill bits sales and drilling services in 2021 to further ramp up its profitability after terminating its lackluster business of cutting tools in fourth-quarter 2020.

Its monthly capacity for PCB drills has expanded to 25 million units after it acquired a smaller peer in March, and its capacity for drilling services will increase 10% in the fourth quarter of the year.

Topoint will see its 2021 capex stay at roughly the same range of NT$350-400 million as registered in past few years, but will not rule out increasing the expenses to further enforce PCB drill capacity if requested by clients, the company said.