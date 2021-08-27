Microprocessor sales to register another double-digit growth in 2021

The total microprocessor (MPU) market is on track to exceed US$100 billion for the first time ever this year, thanks to strong increases in cellphone application processor revenue, according to IC Insights.

Microprocessor sales are maintaining strength in 2021 after climbing 16% last year in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic that drove up the world's reliance on the Internet during the pandemic, IC Insights indicated. Sales are forecast to grow 14% in 2021, which will lift the total microprocessor market to a record-high US$103.7 billion, compared to a 9% increase that was expected in January.

IC Insights also raised its MPU unit growth forecast to 11% this year. MPU unit shipments are forecast to reach 2.5 billion units in 2021, with ASPs set to rise 4%.

IC Insights also revised upward its five-year revenue forecast for MPUs to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, which will put sales volume at US$127.8 billion in 2025 compared to about US$90.7 billion in 2020.

Increasing reliance on the Internet during the pandemic resulted in a strong wave of growth in large-screen, high-end smartphones - many of them being 5G handsets - which caused an upsurge of revenue for cellphone application processors in 2020, IC Insights said. Cellphone application processor sales are expected to strengthen and climb 34% in 2021 to US$35.7 billion, when unit shipments and ASPs will rise 11% and 20%, respectively.

Sales of computer CPU microprocessors grew 14% in 2020 - the highest increase for this MPU market segment in 10 years, according to IC Insights. Portable personal computer demand shot up in 2020 because more workers, students and consumers needed Internet access while being isolated at home during the pandemic. Computer CPU processor sales are forecast to grow by a smaller 4% on year to a record high of nearly US$48.4 billion in 2021, when unit shipment growth will slow to 6% from 12% in 2020, IC Insights said.

In the embedded processor segment, sales are forecast to surge 11% in 2021 partly because of some MPU shortages during the economic rebound this year, IC Insights noted. Sales of embedded MPUs, which cover a broad range of system applications such as the IoT, automotive, industrial, medical, consumer, telecom and networking equipment, are now expected to reach US$19.7 billion this year with unit shipments growing 12%, according to IC Insights.