中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Aug 28, 2021
    02:19
    mostly clear
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Microprocessor sales to register another double-digit growth in 2021
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The total microprocessor (MPU) market is on track to exceed US$100 billion for the first time ever this year, thanks to strong increases in cellphone application processor revenue, according to IC Insights.

    Microprocessor sales are maintaining strength in 2021 after climbing 16% last year in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic that drove up the world's reliance on the Internet during the pandemic, IC Insights indicated. Sales are forecast to grow 14% in 2021, which will lift the total microprocessor market to a record-high US$103.7 billion, compared to a 9% increase that was expected in January.

    IC Insights also raised its MPU unit growth forecast to 11% this year. MPU unit shipments are forecast to reach 2.5 billion units in 2021, with ASPs set to rise 4%.

    IC Insights also revised upward its five-year revenue forecast for MPUs to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, which will put sales volume at US$127.8 billion in 2025 compared to about US$90.7 billion in 2020.

    Increasing reliance on the Internet during the pandemic resulted in a strong wave of growth in large-screen, high-end smartphones - many of them being 5G handsets - which caused an upsurge of revenue for cellphone application processors in 2020, IC Insights said. Cellphone application processor sales are expected to strengthen and climb 34% in 2021 to US$35.7 billion, when unit shipments and ASPs will rise 11% and 20%, respectively.

    Sales of computer CPU microprocessors grew 14% in 2020 - the highest increase for this MPU market segment in 10 years, according to IC Insights. Portable personal computer demand shot up in 2020 because more workers, students and consumers needed Internet access while being isolated at home during the pandemic. Computer CPU processor sales are forecast to grow by a smaller 4% on year to a record high of nearly US$48.4 billion in 2021, when unit shipment growth will slow to 6% from 12% in 2020, IC Insights said.

    In the embedded processor segment, sales are forecast to surge 11% in 2021 partly because of some MPU shortages during the economic rebound this year, IC Insights noted. Sales of embedded MPUs, which cover a broad range of system applications such as the IoT, automotive, industrial, medical, consumer, telecom and networking equipment, are now expected to reach US$19.7 billion this year with unit shipments growing 12%, according to IC Insights.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    2020 5G automotive CAGR COVID-19 CPU demand embedded equipment forecast IC IC Insights industrial Internet Internet access IoT medical Microprocessors Portable processor sales shipments
    Related stories
    Feb 22
    China remains largest IC market
    Feb 3
    Global semiconductor sales increase 6.5% in 2020, says SIA
    Sep 18
    Arm acquisition faces plenty of obstacles, says IC Insights
    Sep 11
    Total microprocessor sales to edge slightly higher in 2020
    Jun 24, 2020
    Top-10 semiconductor suppliers defy weak market conditions in 1Q20
    Related topics
    Trends in industrial computing
    5G
    IoT
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Internet trends
    2021/ 9/14 Asia Venturing
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 27, 08:33
    SilTerra unveils new technology for automotive application ICs
    Thursday 26 August 2021
    Preserving the beauty of Lugang Mazu Temple through digital technology, Getac captures beauty of historical monuments and artifacts
    Thursday 26 August 2021
    New DTS Play-Fi home theater technology first to provide wireless surround sound experience directly from Wi-Fi-enabled TVs
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – July 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July