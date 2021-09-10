中文網
    Taipei
    Sat, Sep 11, 2021
    Worldwide enterprise external OEM storage systems market revenues increase 9.7% during 2Q21, says IDC
    Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, global market revenues for enterprise external OEM storage systems grew 9.7% on year to US$6.9 billion during the second quarter of 2021. Total external OEM storage capacity shipped was up 27.9% on year to 22.1EB during the quarter.

    Revenues generated by the group of original design manufacturers (ODMs) selling directly to hyperscale datacenters declined by 7.7% on year in the second quarter of 2021 to US$6.4 billion, while capacity shipped grew 13.8% on year to 88.7EB. Enterprise storage capacity shipments for the entire market (External OEM + ODM direct + server-based storage) increased 25.2% to 156.1EB.

    "The external storage systems market recovery observed during first quarter of 2021 continued even stronger during the second quarter," said Zsofia Madi-Szabo, research manager, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies at IDC. "The degree to which demand returned was highly influenced by the rate at which each regional economy has recovered from the difficulties associated with the global pandemic."

    Dell was the largest external enterprise storage systems supplier during the quarter, accounting for 26.8% of worldwide revenues. HPE/H3C was the second-largest supplier during the quarter with 10.9% of the revenues. NetApp and Huawei tied for third place with 9.9% and 8.9% of total revenues, respectively. Three vendors, Hitachi, IBM, and Pure Storage, tied for fifth place in the market with shares of 4.9%, 4.7% and 4.1%, respectively.

    IDC: Top-5 companies, worldwide enterprise external OEM storage systems market, 2Q21 (US$m)

    Company

    2Q21 revenues

    2Q21 market share

    2Q20 revenues

    2Q20 market share

    Y/Y

    1. Dell

    1,860.1

    26.8%

    1,689.7

    26.7%

    10.1%

    2. HPE/H3C

    756.7

    10.9%

    659.7

    10.4%

    14.7%

    T3. NetApp

    685

    9.9%

    612.6

    9.7%

    11.8%

    T3. Huawei

    619.5

    8.9%

    489

    7.7%

    26.7%

    T5. Hitachi

    338.3

    4.9%

    352.4

    5.6%

    (4%)

    T5. IBM

    322.9

    4.7%

    504.6

    8%

    (36%)

    T5. Pure Storage

    287.4

    4.1%

    256.5

    4.1%

    12%

    Others

    2,061

    29.7%

    1,752.8

    27.7%

    17.6%

    Total

    6,930.8

    100%

    6,317.2

    100%

    9.7%

    *Notes: IDC declares a statistical tie when there is a difference of 1% or less in the share of revenues or shipments among two or more vendors.
    Source: IDC, compiled by Digitimes, September 2021.

